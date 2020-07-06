Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on first Monday of Sawan

DNA Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
On the first Monday of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month, devotees started coming to Lord Shiva temples in different parts of the country from the early morning to offer prayers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sawan Somwar: CM Yogi offers prayers at Mansarovar Temple

Sawan Somwar: CM Yogi offers prayers at Mansarovar Temple 01:29

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 6 on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. People believed that Lord Shiva would bless the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shiva Shiva One of the principal deities of Hinduism

Sawan 2020: Devotees performs 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva amid COVID-19 [Video]

Sawan 2020: Devotees performs 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva amid COVID-19

Devotees performed 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva on first Monday of the month of 'sawan'amid COVID-19 pandemic. Temple authority disinfecting the premises regularly. Devotees and priest were seen wearing masks.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Sawan Sawan fifth month of the Nanakshahi calendar


Shraavana Shraavana A month in Hindu calender

Kanwariyas barred from entering Haridwar; 14 days quarantine on arrival

 Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees known as Kanwars, who visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar..
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this