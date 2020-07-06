Global  

PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

DNA Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.
News video: Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Dr Harsh Vardhan remembers Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

 Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on, July 6 paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. During his speech, the decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) made Mookerjee happy as he fought for the same.

Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India, China agree that differences should not become disputes after key phone call

 With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the forward areas in Ladakh over the weekend coupled with sustained diplomatic pressure, the India-China border..
IndiaTimes

TMC government has to go lock, stock and barrel: J P Nadda

 Lauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is..
IndiaTimes

Syama Prasad Mookerjee would've been proud about Article 370 abrogation: Harsh Vardhan

 "Mookerjee will be very proud today that the members of the party formed by him played a key role in the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament. The country..
IndiaTimes
Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)

BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee [Video]

BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee

On the 119th birthday of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party national president held a virtual rally. More than 2 crore BJP workers from across the country participated in this virtual rally of Nadda. During his rally, Nadda made a verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi over his unexpected role towards defence

Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary in Kolkata. Dr Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh. Born in Kolkata, Mookerjee was a prominent Indian politician, barrister and academician.

Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP Nadda

 Addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP chief said, "Mookerjee had led the state of West Bengal to..
IndiaTimes
Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary at party headquarters. He was accompanied by other party workers.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh Former Indian political party

Vice President Naidu recalls SP Mookerjee's contribution on birth anniversary

 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying his love for the..
IndiaTimes

SP Mookerjee birth anniversary: PM Modi, JP Nadda & other BJP leaders pay tribute [Video]

SP Mookerjee birth anniversary: PM Modi, JP Nadda & other BJP leaders pay tribute

PM Modi & other leaders pay tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his 119th birth anniversary. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. In his tweet, PM Modi wrote: ‘I..

Dr Joseph Mar Thoma devoted his life for betterment of society and nation: PM Modi [Video]

Dr Joseph Mar Thoma devoted his life for betterment of society and nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered inaugural address at the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of the Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, through video conferencing. Several followers of..

Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda pay floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary [Video]

Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda pay floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on June 23 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on the occasion of his death anniversary, at the Civil Hospital..

PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.
Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP Nadda

 Addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP chief said, "Mookerjee had led the state of West Bengal to...
