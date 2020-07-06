PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary



Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

