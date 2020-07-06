|
PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
India, China agree that differences should not become disputes after key phone callWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the forward areas in Ladakh over the weekend coupled with sustained diplomatic pressure, the India-China border..
IndiaTimes
TMC government has to go lock, stock and barrel: J P NaddaLauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is..
IndiaTimes
Syama Prasad Mookerjee would've been proud about Article 370 abrogation: Harsh Vardhan"Mookerjee will be very proud today that the members of the party formed by him played a key role in the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament. The country..
IndiaTimes
Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)
BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53Published
Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43Published
Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP NaddaAddressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP chief said, "Mookerjee had led the state of West Bengal to..
IndiaTimes
Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
Bharatiya Jana Sangh Former Indian political party
Vice President Naidu recalls SP Mookerjee's contribution on birth anniversaryVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying his love for the..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this