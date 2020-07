#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh: Anisha Padukone's wish for 'jija ji' is too cute for words Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi and others in pivotal roles. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this