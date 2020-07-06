|
|
|
Jeweller dies of COVID-19 after throwing birthday party for 150 people
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
A Hyderabad jeweller, who threw a birthday party that was attended by around 150 people, died of Coronavirus on Friday, leading to panic among the attendees.
The party was organised two weeks ago and was attended by the friends and relatives of the 63-year-old diamond jeweller. Another jewller who attended the party also died...
|
|
|
|
|