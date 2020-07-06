Vikas Dubey shouldn't become 'Dawood Ibrahim of Nepal' for India: Shiv Sena

Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Law has taken its course', says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra



Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra said law has taken its course on gangster Vikas Dubey's death in encounter with police on July 10. "Law has taken its course. It could be a matter of regret anddisappointment for those who raised questions on Vikas Dubey's arrest yesterday and death today. MP Police did its job, it arrested and handed him over to UP Police," said BJP leader Narottam Mishra. Minister also hit back at Congress and Samajwadi Party over allegations.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published on January 1, 1970