Vikas Dubey shouldn't become 'Dawood Ibrahim of Nepal' for India: Shiv Sena
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Continuing its attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena on Monday said that gangster Vikas Dubey shouldn't become 'Dawood Ibrahim of Nepal' for India.
