Staff disappear as cases surge, hospital in Bengaluru left with five doctors
Monday, 6 July 2020 () A private hospital in Shivajinagar on Sunday flagged off a major Covid-19 management crisis — lack of doctors and nurses to treat patients battling suspected infection in its pandemic ward. The hospital, which had 20 nurses and 44 doctors on its rolls till recently, is now left with just five doctors and 12 nurses.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a hospital in Norfolk to mark the NHS’s birthday. William and Kate met staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, 72 years to the day since the creation of the health service. The royal couple shared afternoon tea with doctors, nurses and...
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on June 24 visited Shehnai Banquet Hall which has been converted into a 100-bed emergency COVID-19 care centre. The particular facility is located nearby Lok..
Five-star deluxe Hotel Suryaa of Delhi has been turned into COVID care centre amid coronavirus pandemic. All medical facilities will be made available to the patients in the five-star hotel. The Suryaa..