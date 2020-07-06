Staff disappear as cases surge, hospital in Bengaluru left with five doctors

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kejriwal visits Shehnai Banquet Hall which is now a 100-bed emergency COVID centre



Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on June 24 visited Shehnai Banquet Hall which has been converted into a 100-bed emergency COVID-19 care centre. The particular facility is located nearby Lok.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19 Published 2 weeks ago Delhi's 5-star hotel turns into COVID-19 care centre for patients



Five-star deluxe Hotel Suryaa of Delhi has been turned into COVID care centre amid coronavirus pandemic. All medical facilities will be made available to the patients in the five-star hotel. The Suryaa.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published 2 weeks ago A six-year-old has completed a marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite heroes



A six-year-old has completed a full marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite super-heroes - including a doctor, fireman and policeman.Fundraiser Ollie Hall donned outfits of his idols that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this