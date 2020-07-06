Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Staff disappear as cases surge, hospital in Bengaluru left with five doctors

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
A private hospital in Shivajinagar on Sunday flagged off a major Covid-19 management crisis — lack of doctors and nurses to treat patients battling suspected infection in its pandemic ward. The hospital, which had 20 nurses and 44 doctors on its rolls till recently, is now left with just five doctors and 12 nurses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Cambridges visit Norfolk hospital to mark NHS birthday

Cambridges visit Norfolk hospital to mark NHS birthday 00:57

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a hospital in Norfolk to mark the NHS’s birthday. William and Kate met staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, 72 years to the day since the creation of the health service. The royal couple shared afternoon tea with doctors, nurses and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kejriwal visits Shehnai Banquet Hall which is now a 100-bed emergency COVID centre [Video]

Kejriwal visits Shehnai Banquet Hall which is now a 100-bed emergency COVID centre

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on June 24 visited Shehnai Banquet Hall which has been converted into a 100-bed emergency COVID-19 care centre. The particular facility is located nearby Lok..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published
Delhi's 5-star hotel turns into COVID-19 care centre for patients [Video]

Delhi's 5-star hotel turns into COVID-19 care centre for patients

Five-star deluxe Hotel Suryaa of Delhi has been turned into COVID care centre amid coronavirus pandemic. All medical facilities will be made available to the patients in the five-star hotel. The Suryaa..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
A six-year-old has completed a marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite heroes [Video]

A six-year-old has completed a marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite heroes

A six-year-old has completed a full marathon for the NHS dressed as his favourite super-heroes - including a doctor, fireman and policeman.Fundraiser Ollie Hall donned outfits of his idols that..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this