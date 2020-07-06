Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on first Monday of 'Sawan'
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Mansarovar Temple in Gorakhpur, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. The chief minister continues to be the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple. He was appointed as the chief priest in September 2014.
Devotees performed 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva on first Monday of sawan month. Temple authorities have been disinfecting temple premises regularly. Devotees and priest were seen wearing masks amid ongoing Covid pandemic. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Mansarovar Temple on the occasion....
A retired bank manager in Gorakhpur during lockdown painted 40 verses of Hanuman Chalisa. Ravi Dwivedi has depicted each verse on a 3 ft 2 inch long and 2 ft 6 inch broad painting. He has gifted many of his paintings to state chief ministers and President of the country. He now plans to put up his paintings in exhibition once the pandemic is over. He wishes to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its inaugural.
In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.
One of the car of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) convoy carrying wanted gangster met with an accident on July 10 morning. STF was bringing back VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when the car overturned. Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was arrested in Ujjain on July 09. More details are awaited.
Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a 'black car' was seen in the convoy which was not there before. Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain on July 09. Vikas Dubey is the main accuse in the Kanpur encounter, in which, 8 policemen lost their lives in the shootout. Several of his close aides have since been killed in police encounters. Vikas Dubey carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
On the first Monday of the auspicious 'Sawan' month, devotees on July 6 offered prayers from outside Pahari Mandir in Ranchi. The portals of Pahari Mandir remain closed for the devotees amid COVID-19 scare. Only priests of the temple are allowed inside the temple, who performed rituals and Aartis in absence of the devotees. The Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut offered prayers to lord Shiva from outside the Augarnath Temple on the on first Monday of Sawan month. According to the priest of the temple, the doors of temple are closed for the people since the starting of the COVID-19 lockdwon. Augarnath Temple has been following the imposition of the lockdown in the backdrop of COVID-19 scare. Usually crowd of worshipers flock the temple, however it wore a deserted look this morning. Devotees flocked to the temple and prayed to lord Shiva from outside the temple.
Devotees gathered at temples across country to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Locals celebrated the day at Saketri Shiva temple in Panchkula. In Amritsar, devotees thronged Shivala Bhaiyan temple to worship on the special day. The first Monday of sawan month is considered to be a significant festival for the Shiva devotees.
Vegetables prices increased in Gorakhpur due to rain. "Bottle gourd, which used to get Rs. 10 a kg, is now at Rs. 60 per kg. Parwal and tomatoes are at Rs. 80 per kg. All the vegetables have become expensive. Vegetables were cheaper in the lockdown period and are now expensive," said a customer.
Giving updates about COVID-19 preparedness in Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed Antigen test kits have arrived and will be used from June 24. "Health Department has informed that Antigen test kits have arrived and they will be brought into use from tomorrow. Special focus will be on Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur Nagar districts," said UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi.
With no work, Terracotta artisans in UP's Gorakhpur continue to face financial issues. "Even if lockdown has been lifted to a limit, no transportation is making it hard to deliver products," said an artisan. Another terracotta artisan expressed his unhappiness as she continues to face difficulties to run her household. MHA has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. Lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on June 08. Government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today. Government has allowed reopening of religious places. Devotees have been asked to not bring offerings to temples so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.