August 15 target for Covid-19 vaccine launch 'unfeasible': Indian Academy of Sciences
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The Indian Academy of Sciences, a Bengaluru-based body of scientists, has said the Indian Council for Medical Research's (ICMR) target to launch a coronavirus vaccine by August 15 is "unfeasible" and "unrealistic". The IASc said while there is an unquestioned urgent need, vaccine development for use in humans requires scientifically executed clinical trials in a phased manner.
Indian Academy of Sciences academy of sciences in India
Indian Council of Medical Research organization
