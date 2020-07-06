August 15 target for Covid-19 vaccine launch 'unfeasible': Indian Academy of Sciences

India sees spike of 24,248 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,97,413



India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. 425 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus to 19,693. As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the most impacted state from the infection with 2,06,619 cases and 8,822 fatalities due to the virus. Tamil Nadu in second place has a total of 1,11,151 cases and 1,510 fatalities. The national capital's COVID-19 cases are also nearing the 1- lakh mark with 99,444 coronavirus cases and 3,067 deaths. The total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 99,69,662 of which 1,80,596 samples were tested yesterday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970