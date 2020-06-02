Global  

US Ambassador to India wishes Dalai Lama on his birthday

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: News Story Hbd Dalai Lama

News Story Hbd Dalai Lama 01:23

 Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turned 85 on July 6. Tibetans paid their respect to Dalai Lama on the occasion. Prime Minister of Tibetan govt in-exile Dr Lobsang Sangay cut cake to mark Dalai Lama's birthday. Several world leaders extended their wishes to Dalai Lama on his birthday. Nancy...

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greets Dalai Lama on birthday

 Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday conveyed his greetings to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 85th birthday and said his values..
IndiaTimes

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras

 Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama made a bid for music chart stardom on Monday, his 85th birthday, with the release of an album of mantras and teachings.
IndiaTimes

Tibet main issue between India and China: Central Tibetan Administration President [Video]

Tibet main issue between India and China: Central Tibetan Administration President

The President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay reacted over Chinese incursions in Ladakh territory. "Chinese incursion in Ladakh is happening after occupation of Tibet, hence Tibet is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published

