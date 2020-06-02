|
US Ambassador to India wishes Dalai Lama on his birthday
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dalai Lama Tibetan Buddhist spiritual teacher
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greets Dalai Lama on birthdayUnion Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday conveyed his greetings to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 85th birthday and said his values..
IndiaTimes
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantrasTibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama made a bid for music chart stardom on Monday, his 85th birthday, with the release of an album of mantras and teachings.
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this