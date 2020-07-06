Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greets Dalai Lama on birthday
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday conveyed his greetings to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 85th birthday and said his values and ideals are the guiding light towards love and peace for entire humanity.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turned 85 on July 6. Tibetans paid their respect to Dalai Lama on the occasion. Prime Minister of Tibetan govt in-exile Dr Lobsang Sangay cut cake to mark Dalai Lama's birthday. Several world leaders extended their wishes to Dalai Lama on his birthday. Nancy...
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the celebrations organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the occasion of Asadha Poornima on July 04. President Kovind was accompanied by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel. The event took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju on July 03 said that the ministry will launch Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Junior to groom young athletes for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. "We're going to start TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) for juniors too. If we identify 10 to 12-yr-old talents today, government will take care of them, so they'll be ready for 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics," said Kiren Rijiju at a video conference 'Fit India talks'. Rijiju said that the junior scheme is part of the efforts to ensure that India finishes in the top 10 of the rankings at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju on June 21 performed various 'asanas' to mark the International Day of Yoga. While talking to ANI, he said that during..
"On behalf of the US government and the American people, we congratulate His Holiness Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday. It is our privilege to work with His... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Jerusalem Post