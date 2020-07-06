Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greets Dalai Lama on birthday

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday conveyed his greetings to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 85th birthday and said his values and ideals are the guiding light towards love and peace for entire humanity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: News Story Hbd Dalai Lama

News Story Hbd Dalai Lama 01:23

 Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turned 85 on July 6. Tibetans paid their respect to Dalai Lama on the occasion. Prime Minister of Tibetan govt in-exile Dr Lobsang Sangay cut cake to mark Dalai Lama's birthday. Several world leaders extended their wishes to Dalai Lama on his birthday. Nancy...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kiren Rijiju Kiren Rijiju Indian politician

President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima [Video]

President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the celebrations organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the occasion of Asadha Poornima on July 04. President Kovind was accompanied by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel. The event took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
Sports Ministry to start Target Olympic Podium Scheme for juniors for 2024 and 2028 Olympics [Video]

Sports Ministry to start Target Olympic Podium Scheme for juniors for 2024 and 2028 Olympics

The Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju on July 03 said that the ministry will launch Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Junior to groom young athletes for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. "We're going to start TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) for juniors too. If we identify 10 to 12-yr-old talents today, government will take care of them, so they'll be ready for 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics," said Kiren Rijiju at a video conference 'Fit India talks'. Rijiju said that the junior scheme is part of the efforts to ensure that India finishes in the top 10 of the rankings at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Dalai Lama Dalai Lama Tibetan Buddhist spiritual teacher

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras

 Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama made a bid for music chart stardom on Monday, his 85th birthday, with the release of an album of mantras and teachings.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CM Shivraj Chouhan wishes Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday [Video]

CM Shivraj Chouhan wishes Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi on July 05. Ramvilas Paswan's son Lok Janshakti Party..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
International Yoga Day: Kiren Rijiju performs 'asanas' [Video]

International Yoga Day: Kiren Rijiju performs 'asanas'

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju on June 21 performed various 'asanas' to mark the International Day of Yoga. While talking to ANI, he said that during..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

US Ambassador to India wishes Dalai Lama on his birthday

 "On behalf of the US government and the American people, we congratulate His Holiness Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday. It is our privilege to work with His...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras, teachings
Indian Express Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Tweets about this