Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greets Dalai Lama on birthday

Sports Ministry to start Target Olympic Podium Scheme for juniors for 2024 and 2028 Olympics



The Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju on July 03 said that the ministry will launch Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Junior to groom young athletes for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. "We're going to start TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) for juniors too. If we identify 10 to 12-yr-old talents today, government will take care of them, so they'll be ready for 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics," said Kiren Rijiju at a video conference 'Fit India talks'. Rijiju said that the junior scheme is part of the efforts to ensure that India finishes in the top 10 of the rankings at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

