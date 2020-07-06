|
NSA Ajit Doval discusses border tensions with Chinese Foreign Minister, both agree to ensure de-escalation
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Doval and Yi agreed that it was necessary to ensure complete disengagement of troops along the LAC for the restoration of peace and tranquillity.
Ajit Doval 5th NSA (National Security Advisor) of India
NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on expeditious disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh
IndiaTimes
