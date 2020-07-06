Global  
 

India, China agree that differences should not become disputes after key phone call

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the forward areas in Ladakh over the weekend coupled with sustained diplomatic pressure, the India-China border face-off appears to have reached some sort of settlement. On Sunday evening, Chinese Foreign Minister, State Councillor and Special Representative on the Sino-Indian Boundary Issue Wang Yi spoke to Indian National Security Advisor and Special Representative Ajit Doval over phone.
Video credit: ANI
News video: India and China have agreed to peace and tranquility: MEA

India and China have agreed to peace and tranquility: MEA 01:49

 On India-China border issue, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that Special Representatives (SRs) of both sides have agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for overall development of bilateral relations. He said, "The...

