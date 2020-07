You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Asthma doesn't seem to increase COVID-19 risk: Study pta raise Coronavirus awareness on streets of Raipur



According to a new study by the team of researchers from Rutgers, asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting COVID-19 or influence its severity. The recent research was.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 1 day ago 10 Viral Trends That Have Emerged During the Pandemic



10 Viral Trends That Have Emerged During the Pandemic 1. Many people have fostered or adopted animals to help with anxiety and depression. 2. Nintendo Switch's 'Animal Crossing' is giving people an.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago Quarantine hasn't stopped Americans from meeting new people, online that is



Americans have met an average of 10 new people online during their time in self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their digital communication habits while.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this