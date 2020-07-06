|
NSA Ajit Doval monitoring border situation, LAC stand-off expected to be resolved amicably soon: Sources
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the India and China border situation continuously with the Indian Army and the standoff between the troops of two countries is expected to be resolved amicably soon, government sources said. The Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question - Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi - had a 'frank and in-depth exchange' during a telephone conversation on Sunday.
