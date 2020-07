Coronavirus pandemic: Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan undergoes COVID-19 test after falling ill Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Isha Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan who plays Kabir in the show has not been keeping well for some time now. The actor responsibly took the COVID-19 test. The results of the same are out now. 👓 View full article