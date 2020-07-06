Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 — AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar, Randeep Hooda pay condolences to the legendary composer Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Regarded by many as arguably the greatest film composer of all time, Ennio Morricone enthralled generations of movie-buffs and music aficionados with his iconic scores in both Italian films like 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly', For a Few Dollars More, A Fistful of Dollars, Once Upon a Time in the West,, The Big Gundown and My Name is Nobody as also Hollywood movie such as The Untouchables, The Thing, The Mission and Once Upon a Time in America 👓 View full article

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 6 hours ago Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91 01:05 Oscar-Winning Film Composer Ennio Morricone Dead at Age 91 After suffering a fall which caused a hip fracture, Morricone passed away Monday morning, July 6th, at a clinic in Rome. The prolific musician scored more than 400 movies, including the iconic soundtrack to 'The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.'...

