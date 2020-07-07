SC grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra

Haryana Govt makes separate COVID wing at hospitals to mitigate fear



The Haryana Health Department has noticed that in various hospitals that people, who are suffering from other diseases are scared to visit hospital due to COVID-19 infection. Considering the fact Haryana health officials have come up with an idea of separate emergency ward for COVID-19 patients, which divide any contact of them to normal patients. Haryana State Health Systems Resource Centre Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar on July briefed about the new systematic process for the COVID-19 patients and patients dealing with other diseases.

