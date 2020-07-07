Global  

SC grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The apex court had approved the name of retired Haryana cadre IAS officer Yudvir Singh Malik as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the new board and directed that existing board of directors of the company would stand superseded. In January last year, the apex court had refused to grant bail to Sanjay and his brother and Unitech promoter Ajay Chandra in the case relating to alleged siphoning off the home-buyers' money.
