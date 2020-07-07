|
SC grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The apex court had approved the name of retired Haryana cadre IAS officer Yudvir Singh Malik as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the new board and directed that existing board of directors of the company would stand superseded. In January last year, the apex court had refused to grant bail to Sanjay and his brother and Unitech promoter Ajay Chandra in the case relating to alleged siphoning off the home-buyers' money.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sanjay Chandra American businessman
Yudhvir Malik Indian civil servant
Unitech Group
South Carolina State in the southeastern United States
SC grants a month more to Centre for giving permanent commission to women officers in ArmyIn a landmark verdict on February 17, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting..
IndiaTimes
Permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC grants one month more to CentreThe top court's direction came on the Centre's application seeking six months' time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, to implement the verdict. It said the..
IndiaTimes
Coal blocks auction for commercial mining: SC to hear Jharkhand's plea and suit togetherThe Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear next week a plea filed by the Jharkhand government challenging the Centre's decision for virtual auction process..
IndiaTimes
Two dead, eight wounded in SC nightclub shooting
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Haryana State in northern India
Helicopter sprays pesticide in Jodhpur as locust control operation
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
West Bengal's unemployment rate at 6.5 per cent in June 'far better' than that of India: Mamata Banerjee"We've implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 and the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's unemployment rate for the..
IndiaTimes
Haryana Govt makes separate COVID wing at hospitals to mitigate fear
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55Published
Delhi-NCR jolted as earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Alwar in RajasthanAccording to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 4.5, with its epicentre 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana, struck at 7 pm.
DNA
Indian Administrative Service Administrative department of the Government of India
Shah Faesal, two PDP leaders released from detention in Srinagar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this