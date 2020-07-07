|
Rajnath Singh reviews ongoing projects at borders with BRO chief
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Roads Organisation Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
CDS, Service chiefs meet Rajnath
IndiaTimes
Rajnath discusses security situation with US counterpart amidst border row with ChinaDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed his American counterpart Mark Esper on the latest developments in the over two-month troop confrontation with..
IndiaTimes
Rajnath calls on US couterpart Esper, discusses LAC rowDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed his American counterpart Mark Esper on the latest developments in the over two-month troop confrontation with..
IndiaTimes
Ladakh row figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with US defence secretaryChina's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was discussed, and Singh apprised the US defence secretary about India's position..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi greets Rajnath Singh on birthday
IndiaTimes
Border Roads Organisation government ministry in India
Eye on China: Govt plans to hike budget allocation for BROWith an eye firmly on China, the government plans to hike the budget allocation for the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to Rs 11,800 crore during the ongoing..
IndiaTimes
Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52Published
BRO making world's highest motorable road in Ladakh a double lane pass
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom) British government department
Israel successfully launches new spy satelliteJERUSALEM - Israel launched a new reconnaissance satellite early Monday, the defence ministry said, its latest asset to be deployed against arch-enemy Iran. "The..
WorldNews
Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this