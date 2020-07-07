Global  
 

Rajnath Singh reviews ongoing projects at borders with BRO chief

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Roads Organisation Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.
News video: Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China

Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China 01:34

 The Border Roads Organisation is reportedly expanding the Khardung La road, one of the highest motorable stretches. The road is being turned into a two-lane pass. Incidentally, it is the development of border road infrastructure which is believed to be one of the points of contention between India...

CDS, Service chiefs meet Rajnath
IndiaTimes

Rajnath discusses security situation with US counterpart amidst border row with China

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed his American counterpart Mark Esper on the latest developments in the over two-month troop confrontation with..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath calls on US couterpart Esper, discusses LAC row

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed his American counterpart Mark Esper on the latest developments in the over two-month troop confrontation with..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh row figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with US defence secretary

 China's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was discussed, and Singh apprised the US defence secretary about India's position..
IndiaTimes

Eye on China: Govt plans to hike budget allocation for BRO

 With an eye firmly on China, the government plans to hike the budget allocation for the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to Rs 11,800 crore during the ongoing..
IndiaTimes
Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO [Video]

Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 09 inaugurated six new bridges built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu through video conferencing. These bridges have been constructed at the cost of around Rs 43 crore. He congratulated the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for completing the task with great skills. Rajnath Singh also said, "I feel proud to say that the construction of these bridges has been completed on time despite constant firing by the enemies."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published
BRO making world's highest motorable road in Ladakh a double lane pass [Video]

BRO making world's highest motorable road in Ladakh a double lane pass

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is doubling the lane of the world's highest motorable road at Khardung La which provides connectivity to the Siachen Glacier as well as the China border. The road at top point remains covered with ice for almost entire year. The double lane will help in preventing accidents of both military and civilian vehicles.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Israel successfully launches new spy satellite

 JERUSALEM - Israel launched a new reconnaissance satellite early Monday, the defence ministry said, its latest asset to be deployed against arch-enemy Iran. "The..
WorldNews
Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir [Video]

Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir

The Indian Army distributed relief items among the poor and backward people living in far flung and border areas of Kashmir valley. The relief materials were distributed under the operation 'Sadbhavna'. It was sponsored by NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies). It is here to mention that Ministry of Defense has tied up with NASSCOM Bangalore to provide relief to poor people of valley. Gujjar and Bakerwal people living in higher reaches of Gulmarg and people living in Machil areas of Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of Kupwara district were given this relief in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

'Did it despite border firing': Rajnath Singh on inauguration of bridges in J&K [Video]

'Did it despite border firing': Rajnath Singh on inauguration of bridges in J&K

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated six new bridges in Jammu and Kashmir. The inauguration was done through video conferencing. Built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the bridges have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on July 05. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:50Published
PM Modi lauds BJP workers for efforts during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

PM Modi lauds BJP workers for efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Talking at ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ meet on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the welfare work undertaken by the BJP during the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus disease outbreak..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published

