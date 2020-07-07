Global  

After ICSE, CBSE reduces syllabus for class 9-12 by 30%

DNA Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The decision has been taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Indian public examination


Ramesh Pokhriyal Ramesh Pokhriyal Indian politician

