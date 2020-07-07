|
After ICSE, CBSE reduces syllabus for class 9-12 by 30%
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The decision has been taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Indian public examination
Ramesh Pokhriyal Indian politician
JEE, NEET postponed again, new academic calendar pushed further: Here is expected timelineHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE and NEET examinations, scheduled for July, have been postponed till September in view of the..
DNA
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank provides update on NEET-JEE exams, decision likely on FridayThe Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for engineering courses is scheduled to be held from July 18-23 this year while the National Eligibility cum Entrance..
DNA
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches Drug Discovery Hackathon
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53Published
Union Health, HRD Minister inaugurate Drug Discovery HackathonHealth Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday launched 'Drug Discovery Hackathon' through video..
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this