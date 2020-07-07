Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NIA arrests Pulwama resident for February 2019 attack on CRPF convoy

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The NIA has arrested a Pulwama resident for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in planning the attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 jawans dead in the south Kashmir district in February last year, officials said on Tuesday. Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Kakpora, is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the attack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Investigation Agency National Investigation Agency Federal investigative agency in India


Pulwama Pulwama CITY in Jammu and Kashmir, India

J&K: Terrorist gunned down after encounter breaks out in Pulwama; two jawans, cop wounded

 Police clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA

J&K: Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama; terrorists trapped in cordon

 Police clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA

J&K: Army jawan martyred, one terrorist slain after encounter breaks out in Pulwama; cop wounded

 Police clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA

Central Reserve Police Force Central Reserve Police Force Indian national police force

CRPF man injured in Pulwama IED blast, another defused timely

 A CRPF trooper was injured after terrorists detonated a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) in Gangoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19 cured CAPF personnel donate plasma for treatment [Video]

COVID-19 cured CAPF personnel donate plasma for treatment

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel who have recovered from coronavirus, donated plasma for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. Speaking on it, Commandant 31st Battalion of CRPF, Deependra Rajput said, "139 CRPF jawans had tested positive for COVID-19 here. Out of 139, 138 have fully recovered and have returned to duty. Till now, three jawans have donated plasma and more are willing to do so. This is another way to serve the country." DIG of BSF, Lalit Kumar said, "We are preparing list of those who have recovered from COVID-19 and the list is with AIIMS hospital so whenever they'll feel need of plasma of BSF personnel, we will donate it to them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Drug racket busted in JandK's Samba, 2 arrested [Video]

Drug racket busted in JandK's Samba, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested in a drug peddling case in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on July 07. A large consignment of intoxicants was recovered by the police. Police also recovered capsules, and a case has been registered. Samba DSP, Tilak Raj Bhardwaj said, "The consignment was going from Gurgaon to Kashmir, the truck was carrying 5,760 bottles of Corex and 38,160 capsules were recovered. 2 have been arrested in the case."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
Centre's scheme aiding villagers in solving water issues in Udhampur [Video]

Centre's scheme aiding villagers in solving water issues in Udhampur

Under Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), a Government of India scheme, the Jammu and Kashmir government is constructing ponds in Udhampur's Peroya Jagir. Step was taken to aid villagers in solving water issues. Under the scheme, 7 ponds are being built currently. Project Officer IWMP says, "Construction of 6 ponds completed while the last one is under progress. The project generated employment and will solve water issues here."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published
Terrorist neutralised in encounter in Pulwama [Video]

Terrorist neutralised in encounter in Pulwama

One terrorist has been neutralised in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on July 7. The undergoing encounter started in Goosu area of Pulwama in early morning. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

One terrorist killed in encounter at J&K's Pulwama

 One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out in Pulwama's Goosu area on the early morning of Tuesday.
IndiaTimes

Kakapora Kakapora Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sopore terror attack: CRPF jawan and a civilian killed; 3-year old boy rescued [Video]

Sopore terror attack: CRPF jawan and a civilian killed; 3-year old boy rescued

A 3-year-old was rescued by police after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in J&K’s Sopore today. This child was reportedly sitting next to his dead relative. His relative was among those..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:27Published
Sopore terrorist attack: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan held in JandK's Humhama [Video]

Sopore terrorist attack: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan held in JandK's Humhama

Wreath laying ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was performed in JandK's Humhama on July 02. He lost his life in a terrorist attack in JandK's Sopore on July 01. Inspector General..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
Sopore attack: 'Totally untrue that CRPF shot civilian,' says ADG [Video]

Sopore attack: 'Totally untrue that CRPF shot civilian,' says ADG

While speaking to media in JandK's Humhuma on July 02, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) JandK Zone, Zulfiquar Hasan spoke on civilian's death during a terror..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

NIA arrests Pulwama resident for February 2019 attack on CRPF convoy

 The NIA has arrested a Pulwama resident for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in planning the attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

CRPF man injured in Pulwama IED blast, another defused timely

 A CRPF trooper was injured after terrorists detonated a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) in Gangoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNA

Tweets about this

definitely_raj

Shivam Raj Pathak🇮🇳 RT @WIONews: During the operation, exchange of fire took place between the hiding terrorists and security forces, resulting in injuries to… 7 minutes ago

sabharajup

सभाराज जौनपुर-02 RT @indiatvnews: J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama; area cordoned off #Pulwama #PulwamaEncounter htt… 12 minutes ago

iDarshanBJP

Darshan Bhavsar RT @manishpal_: One more islamic terrorist sent to hell. A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in #Pulwama district… 36 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Army Jawan, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Pulwama #Kalingatv #Kashmir #IndianArmy #PulwamaEncounter https://t.co/zTBF2vbZKZ 42 minutes ago

agrvishal419

Vishal Agarwal 1️⃣One lashkar terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter at gusso Pulwama 🇮🇳👍🏻53RR,183BN CRPF,SOG 2️⃣Cordon&search… https://t.co/IPHB3S6r40 52 minutes ago

EpeMode

EpeMode RT @agitated_mom: @imMAK02 Here comes the victim card again. Shri prakash shukla the yesteryear gangster was killed in encounter and none o… 1 hour ago

Kulbir53Singh

🇮🇳 Kulbir Singh I.G.(Retd) RT @KashmirPolice: #Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yester… 1 hour ago

agitated_mom

agitated_mom @imMAK02 Here comes the victim card again. Shri prakash shukla the yesteryear gangster was killed in encounter and… https://t.co/UqbHPEXJ6O 1 hour ago