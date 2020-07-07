|
NIA arrests Pulwama resident for February 2019 attack on CRPF convoy
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The NIA has arrested a Pulwama resident for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in planning the attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40 jawans dead in the south Kashmir district in February last year, officials said on Tuesday. Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Kakpora, is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the attack.
