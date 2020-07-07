NIA arrests Pulwama resident for February 2019 attack on CRPF convoy

COVID-19 cured CAPF personnel donate plasma for treatment



Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel who have recovered from coronavirus, donated plasma for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. Speaking on it, Commandant 31st Battalion of CRPF, Deependra Rajput said, "139 CRPF jawans had tested positive for COVID-19 here. Out of 139, 138 have fully recovered and have returned to duty. Till now, three jawans have donated plasma and more are willing to do so. This is another way to serve the country." DIG of BSF, Lalit Kumar said, "We are preparing list of those who have recovered from COVID-19 and the list is with AIIMS hospital so whenever they'll feel need of plasma of BSF personnel, we will donate it to them."

