Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TN Board +2 Class 12th HSC Result 2020 to be released soon

Indian Express Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India

Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India 01:40

 The story of a 15-year-old from Madhya Pradesh is inspiring the nation. Roshani Bhadoriya used to cycle 24 km every day to and from school. Roshani secured 98.75% in her class 10 MP Board of Secondary Education exams. She reportedly dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Watch the full video for more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Nissan KICKS Interior Design [Video]

The new Nissan KICKS Interior Design

From the personalized aspect of key features to the exceptional craftsmanship apparent in every design element, Nissan Kicks makes every night out next-level. The interior provides ample passenger..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:36Published
Girls bag top 3 positions in Poonch class 10 exams, get felicitated [Video]

Girls bag top 3 positions in Poonch class 10 exams, get felicitated

Poonch district administration felicitated top 15 students who excelled in the matric board results. Of the 15 toppers, 11 were girls and of them 5 girls had bagged the top 3 positions. One of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published
Miami-Dade School Board Reviewing Plans For Return To Class [Video]

Miami-Dade School Board Reviewing Plans For Return To Class

CBS4's Ted Scouten shares the details of Wednesday's virtual meeting.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published

Related news from verified sources

CICSE board to announce class 10, 12 results on July 10

 As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks.
Hindu Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

RBSE 12th Science Results 2020: Rajasthan Board class 12 Science Result declared, check here

 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the class 12 science result on Wednesday. A total of 91.96 per cent students have passed the RBSE...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

Girl who cycles 24km to school & back gets 98.5%

 She cycled 24 km to school and back every day. And it finally paid off. Roshni Bhadouriya (15), a girl from a village in MP's Bhind district has scored 98.5% in...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this