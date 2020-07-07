Maharashtra Covid-19 fatalities rise by 224; case tally 2,17,121
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra spiked by 5,134 on Tuesday, taking the total count to 2,17,121, state health department said. With 224 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll has gone up to 9,250, it said.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated 20,160 deaths, according to Ministry of Health. Maharashtra continues to be the most...
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,42,417 on July 08.Total active cases reached 2,64,944 and death toll has gone up to 20,642 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among..
While speaking to media in Mumbai on July 08, the Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope spoke on reopening of restaurants and gymnasiums in coming days amid coronavirus outbreak in the state. He..