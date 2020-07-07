Global  

Maharashtra Covid-19 fatalities rise by 224; case tally 2,17,121

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra spiked by 5,134 on Tuesday, taking the total count to 2,17,121, state health department said. With 224 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll has gone up to 9,250, it said.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: With 22,252 new COVID cases, India crosses 7-lakh mark

With 22,252 new COVID cases, India crosses 7-lakh mark 01:43

 India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated 20,160 deaths, according to Ministry of Health. Maharashtra continues to be the most...

Related videos from verified sources

106 year old man who survived Spanish Flu now recovers from Covid-19 | Oneidia News [Video]

106 year old man who survived Spanish Flu now recovers from Covid-19 | Oneidia News

Mukhtar Ahmed, a 106-year-old Delhi resident has recovered from Covid-19 and is possibly one of India’s oldest to have come out of the viral illness. Ahmed, who was recently released from the Rajiv..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:02Published
COVID-19 recovery rate touches 61.53% in India [Video]

COVID-19 recovery rate touches 61.53% in India

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,42,417 on July 08.Total active cases reached 2,64,944 and death toll has gone up to 20,642 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Will consider reopening restaurants, gymnasiums: Maharashtra Health Minister [Video]

Will consider reopening restaurants, gymnasiums: Maharashtra Health Minister

While speaking to media in Mumbai on July 08, the Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope spoke on reopening of restaurants and gymnasiums in coming days amid coronavirus outbreak in the state. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published

