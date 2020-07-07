|
West Bengal: Complete lockdown in containment zones, buffer zones of Kolkata, South 24 Parganas from July 9
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
All private and government offices will remain closed in the area and only essential services will be available in containment zones and buffer zones.
