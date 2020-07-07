West Bengal: Complete lockdown in containment zones, buffer zones of Kolkata, South 24 Parganas from July 9

With wind speed of 200-240 kmph, Amphan Cyclone moving towards north-westward: IMD



IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Amphan Cyclone said that this is the most intense cyclone which has been formed in Bay of Bengal after 1999. He informed that its wind speed in the sea is 200-240 kmph and it is moving towards north-westward direction." IMD Chief further said, "As far as West Bengal is concerned, the districts which can be possibly affected are North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore districts will face wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 135 kmph."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970