MHA forms panel to probe three Gandhi family trusts

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC in USA, where it was vandalised during 'Black Lives Matter' protest was restored to its old glory and inaugurated again in Washington DC. The inauguration was done by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The statue, which is across the road from the Indian Embassy, was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting in June during nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970 Emergency should be remembered as it attacked roots of our democracy: HM Shah



On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the country. "After Indira ji, was there any Congress president from outside Gandhi family What democracy do they talk of I didn't do any politics during COVID. You look at my tweets of the past 10 years. Every June 25, I give a statement," said Amit Shah on his tweet about Emergency. "Emergency should be remembered by people as it attacked the roots of our democracy. No political worker or citizen should forget. There should be awareness about it. It is not about a party but about the attack on the country's democracy," he added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32 Published on January 1, 1970 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Indian embassy in Moscow on June 23. Defence Minister is on a three-day visit to Moscow. He will attend a military parade in Russia's capital to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in Second World War. Singh will also hold talks on ways to further strengthen India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue is crime against humanity: Ambassador Sandhu



Indian Ambassador to United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue is crime against the humanity. "There is a wide recognition of that, we immediately reported to the state department, metropolitan police and the park police and they are investigating the matter." He said that the US administration requested the Indian Embassy for the restoration work of the statue. "It's been very scientifically carried out, an expert is coming over and it will be done so as to bring it back to the way it looked", he said. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published on January 1, 1970

