Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RBSE 12th Science Results 2020: Rajasthan Board class 12 Science Result declared, check here

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the class 12 science result on Wednesday. A total of 91.96 per cent students have passed the RBSE science exam.

Students can check the results here: h*ttp://rajresults.nic.in/Science2020bser.aspx*

*Steps to check RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science results:*

·...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Class gets mega shocked through electricity chain

Class gets mega shocked through electricity chain 00:46

 During science class these students had an object with two metal rods and a spinning mechanism that produced a lot of static electricity, so they all made a chain and the last two people at the end of each line touched fingers. Check out the result! Priceless!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India [Video]

Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India

The story of a 15-year-old from Madhya Pradesh is inspiring the nation. Roshani Bhadoriya used to cycle 24 km every day to and from school. Roshani secured 98.75% in her class 10 MP Board of Secondary..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:40Published
Will make Rajasthan a pioneer in field of medical science: CM Gehlot [Video]

Will make Rajasthan a pioneer in field of medical science: CM Gehlot

Celebrating the National Doctor's day in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 108 medical institute buildings through video conferencing. Chief..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th [Video]

UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th

UP Board Class 10th and 12th results have been declared at upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Yadav announced the results. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:32Published

Related news from verified sources

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: How is the result calculated?
Indian Express

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science Result 2020 declared, minor dip in pass percentage
Indian Express

RBSE Rajasthan class 12 Science result 2020: Results declared, check @rajresults.nic.in.

 RBSE Rajasthan class 12 Science result 2020: The results have been declared. Check here
DNA


Tweets about this