JAC 10th results 2020: Jharkhand Matric results declared, check here Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, declared the class 10th board exam results on its official website on Wednesday.



Class 10 students who appeared in the Jharkhand matriculation examination can check their results here - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.



*How to check JAC class 10 Result online*



· Visit the official... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this