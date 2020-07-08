Global  
 

Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Hours after the government initiated a probe into the funding of three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated.
