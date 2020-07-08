Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts

BJP accuses Congress of having secret relation with China



BJP President, JP Nadda during Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad Rally targeted the Congress, and demanded the reason behind the "transfer of money" from People's Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in 2005-06. JP Nadda said, "I am amazed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 3 hundred thousand USD from the People's Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy in 2005-06. This is the secret relation of Congress and China."

