UP Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aides Babban Shukla, Prabhat Mishra killed in encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...
Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..