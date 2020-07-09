Global  

UP Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aides Babban Shukla, Prabhat Mishra killed in encounter

Thursday, 9 July 2020
Two close aides of UP Gangster Vikas Dubey, Prabhat Mishra and Babban Shukla have been killed in separate encounters.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF 01:31

 Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local police surrounded Amar. He was injured in the firing and died during treatment in the hospital. Two...

Prabhat Mishra Prabhat Mishra

