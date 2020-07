MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2020 declared, check here Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education announced the MBOSE Class 12 results for all three streams - science, commerce and vocational on Thursday.



The MBOSE board announced the results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) on its official websites. Students who appeared for the exams can check there... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this