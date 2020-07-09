Covid-19: Total lockdown in Patna, Nawada from July 10
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () The Patna district administration has reimposed lockdown for 7 days from Friday and it will remain in force for four days in Bhagalpur and Nawada following the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in state on Wednesday. The lockdown in Bhagalpur will be for four days from Thursday. The Nawada administration has imposed it for three days from Friday. Other districts have also enforced restrictions in their respective jurisdictions in view of the rising Covid cases.
District Magistrate of Patna, Kumar Ravi ordered that Patna will remain under lockdown from 10th July to 16th July. "In view of growing cases of coronavirus in Patna, we have decided to impose lockdown from 10th July to 16th July. All private and government offices, commercial establishments which...
