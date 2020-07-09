Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 not today, will be declared on July 20

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Goats tested for COVID-19 after two farmers fall ill Karnataka, southern India



Ten goats were tested for COVID-19 in the village of Godekere, Karnataka, India after two farmers tested positive for the virus. Footage filmed on June 30 shows officials from Animal Husbandry.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:22 Published 6 days ago Karnataka Primary Education Minister visits SSLC exam centre in Bengaluru



Primary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar visited a School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination centre in Bengaluru on June 25. The SSLC exams have commenced from today in Karnataka and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago A Canteen in Hubli serves food to all at just Re 1



A complete meal in Just Re 1! It sounds too good to be true.But a canteen in Hubli, Karnataka is providing an entire meal for the said price. It with the sheer motive of eradicating poverty that.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this