Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 not today, will be declared on July 20

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Twitter that the second PUC (Pre-university course) exam results for Class 12, which was to be declared on Thursday, have been postponed. The minister has said in a tweet that the results will be declared by July 20.

The minister said he has been receiving calls from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Goats tested for COVID-19 after two farmers fall ill Karnataka, southern India [Video]

Goats tested for COVID-19 after two farmers fall ill Karnataka, southern India

Ten goats were tested for COVID-19 in the village of Godekere, Karnataka, India after two farmers tested positive for the virus. Footage filmed on June 30 shows officials from Animal Husbandry..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published
Karnataka Primary Education Minister visits SSLC exam centre in Bengaluru [Video]

Karnataka Primary Education Minister visits SSLC exam centre in Bengaluru

Primary Education Minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar visited a School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination centre in Bengaluru on June 25. The SSLC exams have commenced from today in Karnataka and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
A Canteen in Hubli serves food to all at just Re 1 [Video]

A Canteen in Hubli serves food to all at just Re 1

A complete meal in Just Re 1! It sounds too good to be true.But a canteen in Hubli, Karnataka is providing an entire meal for the said price. It with the sheer motive of eradicating poverty that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:53Published

Tweets about this