Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 not today, will be declared on July 20
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Twitter that the second PUC (Pre-university course) exam results for Class 12, which was to be declared on Thursday, have been postponed. The minister has said in a tweet that the results will be declared by July 20.
The minister said he has been receiving calls from...
