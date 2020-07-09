Global  

ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for 4th time in PMLA case

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
ED sleuths began the fourth round of questioning of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his official residence here on Thursday in connection with the Sandesara brothers' bank fraud and money-laundering case, officials said. ​​A three-member team of the federal probe agency reached the Rajya Sabha MP's 23, Mother Teresa Crescent residence in the Lutyens' zone of central Delhi around 11 am.
