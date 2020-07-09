Global  

UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

DNA Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
News video: Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken

 Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, was arrested on Thursday morning from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a five-day chase across four states. He was caught just as he emerged after praying at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived after a...

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

Arrest or planned surrender? Questions raised on Vikas Dubey's unhindered run to Ujjain

 Earlier on Thursday, two close aides of the gangster were killed by the UP Police in separate encounters.
Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey arrested

 Ujjain: Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested at a police station here on Thursday, as per sources in the Uttar Pradesh government...
Breaking: UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site

Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site

Search operation and investigation by the UP Police is underway in Kanpur encounter case. Several cops were present at encounter site while probing the affected area. They also investigated illegal properties of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. While speaking to ANI, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "A magisterial enquiry has been called in this case."

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Is this the India of our dreams: Rahul Gandhi on sexual exploitation of girls in UP's Chitrakoot

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's..
Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown

Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown

A retired bank manager in Gorakhpur during lockdown painted 40 verses of Hanuman Chalisa. Ravi Dwivedi has depicted each verse on a 3 ft 2 inch long and 2 ft 6 inch broad painting. He has gifted many of his paintings to state chief ministers and President of the country. He now plans to put up his paintings in exhibition once the pandemic is over. He wishes to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its inaugural.

1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP

1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP

In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 08, Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. The active cases in the state stand at 9,980. A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845," said Amit Mohan Prasad.

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Ain't 'maharaja' or 'mama', I am Kamal Nath: Former MP CM

Ain't 'maharaja' or 'mama', I am Kamal Nath: Former MP CM

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader addressed party worker in Badnawar in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. While addressing the gathering, Kamal Nath said, "I am not a 'maharaja'. I am not a 'tiger'. I am not 'mama'. I never sold tea. I am Kamal Nath. Who is a tiger and who is not. The people of Madhya Pradesh will decide who is a cat and who is a rat."

CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at Kamal Nath's temple visit before MP bypolls

CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at Kamal Nath's temple visit before MP bypolls

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 7 reacted on former CM Kamal Nath's temple visit before by-polls in the state. He said, "To win the election there is a need of people's grace with the grace of god. And people only graced those, who work for their betterment."

Ujjain Ujjain Metropolitan City in Madhya Pradesh, India

'Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur wala': UP gangster feared being killed in encounter so screamed his name before arrest

 Vikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, where he was identified by a security guard.
Uttar Pradesh Police Uttar Pradesh Police Law enforcement agency of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Ujjain

 The kingpin of Kanpur encounter gangster Vikas Dubey was on Thursday arrested by police from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Seven others, including a civilian, were...
Kanpur shootout: Slain cop's letter hints at Vikas Dubey's nexus with police

 The case of a letter, purportedly written by slain circle officer Devendra Mishra (who was killed in an ambush by gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday) apparently...
