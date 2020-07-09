|
UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
Vikas Dubey
Arrest or planned surrender? Questions raised on Vikas Dubey's unhindered run to UjjainEarlier on Thursday, two close aides of the gangster were killed by the UP Police in separate encounters.
Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey arrestedUjjain: Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested at a police station here on Thursday, as per sources in the Uttar Pradesh government...
Breaking: UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's UjjainAfter days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Is this the India of our dreams: Rahul Gandhi on sexual exploitation of girls in UP's ChitrakootCongress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's..
Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown
1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Ain't 'maharaja' or 'mama', I am Kamal Nath: Former MP CM
CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at Kamal Nath's temple visit before MP bypolls
Ujjain Metropolitan City in Madhya Pradesh, India
'Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur wala': UP gangster feared being killed in encounter so screamed his name before arrestVikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, where he was identified by a security guard.
Uttar Pradesh Police Law enforcement agency of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
