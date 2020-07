Regional Outreach Bureau, Patna Min of I&B RT @PIB_Patna: Claim:A note circulating in media claims that #CBSE has released result dates for Board exams & also lists 3 websites to vie… 36 seconds ago

Deep kushwaha RT @timesofindia: A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board… 40 seconds ago

Shrî kúmär RT @ANI: A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not y… 58 seconds ago

Lanishmita Borah RT @Nabaprajanma: #FactCheck : A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results , 2… 1 minute ago

Ankit Kumar Tripathi🇮🇳 RT @PIBFactCheck: Claim:A note circulating in media claims that #CBSE has released result dates for Board exams & also lists 3 websites to… 2 minutes ago

PIB In Bihar 🇮🇳 Mask yourself 😷 Claim:A note circulating in media claims that #CBSE has released result dates for Board exams & also lists 3 websit… https://t.co/4C32pQgo91 3 minutes ago

Himanshu Gunwal RT @dna: Fake document on class 10th, class 12th result being circulated, says #CBSE https://t.co/IUKuSxC6Q3 #cbseresult2020 #cbseresults20… 4 minutes ago