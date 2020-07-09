|
CISCE to release ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th results tomorrow at cisce.org
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020 and 3 PM.
