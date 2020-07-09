Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CISCE to release ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th results tomorrow at cisce.org

DNA Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020 and 3 PM.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations organization


All India Senior School Certificate Examination All India Senior School Certificate Examination secondary education leaving exams in India


.org .org Generic top-level domain


All India Secondary School Examination All India Secondary School Examination

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Class 10 results declared, check @tripuraresults.nic.in

 TBSE Madhyamik 2020: Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan has topped the Madhyamik examination this year with 488 marks.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th [Video]

UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th

UP Board Class 10th and 12th results have been declared at upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Yadav announced the results. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:32Published
Covid-19: CBSE and ICSE cancel class 10th and class 12th board exams | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: CBSE and ICSE cancel class 10th and class 12th board exams | Oneindia News

The Solicitor General told the Supreme Court on Thursday that The CBSE will not conduct the class 10th examination while the students of Class 12th will be given an option of appearing in exams after..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published
Bihar Board Class 10th Results: Here's what top 10 rank holders have to say [Video]

Bihar Board Class 10th Results: Here's what top 10 rank holders have to say

Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2020 were declared on May 26. This year, pass percentage of Class 10th exam is 80.59% as against 80.73% last year. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the exam..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th results 2020: Class X results to be declared within a week @jac.nic.in; check details here

 Please note that the online results are for students' information purposes only.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

CISCE to release ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th results tomorrow at cisce.org

 According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayHindu

MP class 10 Board Results 2020: How to apply for re-evaluation of exam copy

 MP class 10 Board Results 2020: Check here on how to submit the re-evaluation form
DNA


Tweets about this