ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE to release class 10th, class 12th results tomorrow at cisce.org, via SMS Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020 and 3 PM. The results can ve accessed at CISCE official website cisce.org and via SMS. Follow these steps to get your ICSE, ISC result on cisce.org and via SMS:


