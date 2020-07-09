Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE to release class 10th, class 12th results today at cisce.org

DNA Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020 and 3 PM. The results can ve accessed at CISCE official website cisce.org and via SMS. Follow these steps to get your ICSE, ISC result on cisce.org and via SMS:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations organization

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE to release class 10th, class 12th results tomorrow at cisce.org, via SMS

 According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020..
DNA

CISCE to release ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th results tomorrow at cisce.org

 According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020..
DNA

All India Senior School Certificate Examination All India Senior School Certificate Examination secondary education leaving exams in India


.org .org Generic top-level domain


All India Secondary School Examination All India Secondary School Examination

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Class 10 results declared, check @tripuraresults.nic.in

 TBSE Madhyamik 2020: Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan has topped the Madhyamik examination this year with 488 marks.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th [Video]

UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th

UP Board Class 10th and 12th results have been declared at upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Yadav announced the results. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:32Published
Covid-19: CBSE and ICSE cancel class 10th and class 12th board exams | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: CBSE and ICSE cancel class 10th and class 12th board exams | Oneindia News

The Solicitor General told the Supreme Court on Thursday that The CBSE will not conduct the class 10th examination while the students of Class 12th will be given an option of appearing in exams after..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published
Preliminary 2020 primary election results, final results expected June 16 [Video]

Preliminary 2020 primary election results, final results expected June 16

Nevada's primary election results are starting to come in. This is a preliminary look - the final results are expected June 16. To get the latest election result information visit..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE to release class 10th, class 12th results today at cisce.org

 According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimes

MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2020 declared, check here

 The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education announced the MBOSE Class 12 results for all three streams - science, commerce and vocational on Thursday. The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Tweets about this