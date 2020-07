Sangeeta Bijlani's cake-cutting with salon staff in PPE suits is going VIRAL — watch video Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Sangeeta Bijlani cut her birthday cake with the salon staff of Kromakay, Juhu. With them being dressed in PPE suits, it was a different experience altogether 👓 View full article

