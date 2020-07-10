90 per cent of active COVID-19 cases is from 8 states
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.
With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 case count crossed seven lakh on Tuesday while 467 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total count of cases reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday and the death toll has gone up to 20,160. Of the total count of...
Union government briefed the media about the Covid-19 situation in the country, and especially, Delhi. Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Centre was..
