Vikas Dubey encounter: Sequence of events that led to the gangster's killing

DNA Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Shots were fired and he was rushed to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News 02:50

 Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, was arrested on Thursday morning from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a five-day chase across four states. He was caught just as he emerged after praying at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived after a...

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter [Video]

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with police in Kanpur on July 10. According to sources, main accused of Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car of convoy bringing him to Kanpur overturned. Shots were fired and he was rushed to a hospital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published
A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident [Video]

A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident

One of the car of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) convoy carrying wanted gangster met with an accident on July 10 morning. STF was bringing back VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when the car overturned. Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was arrested in Ujjain on July 09. More details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

From Friday to Friday: How Vikas Dubey turned from a nonentity to most wanted

 Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the police in Kanpur on Friday morning.
DNA

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur [Video]

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur

Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a 'black car' was seen in the convoy which was not there before. Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain on July 09. Vikas Dubey is the main accuse in the Kanpur encounter, in which, 8 policemen lost their lives in the shootout. Several of his close aides have since been killed in police encounters. Vikas Dubey carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:55Published
'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest [Video]

'Govt will do what is appropriate': Vikas Dubey's mother on son's arrest

Gangstar Vikas Dubey's mother spoke on son's arrest. Sarla Devi said that the government will do what is appropriate. Dubey, wanted in Kanpur shootout, was arrested on Thursday morning. Dubey was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said [Video]

Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said

Gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest has led to a political war in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the government whether it was an arrest or surrender. He went to demand that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Vikas Dubey shot dead while trying to flee

 Eight days after the Bikru village bloodbath in which eight cops were killed, gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an early Friday morning encounter by the STF...
IndiaTimes

Vikas Dubey encounter: Sequence of events that led to the gangster's killing

 Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to...
DNA

One more aide of gangster Vikas Dubey arrested

 Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

