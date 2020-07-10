UP lockdown: State govt imposes weekend restrictions from tonight
Friday, 10 July 2020 () With around 22,000 cases added to UP’s tally of Covid-19 positive cases since June 1, the state is imposing added curbs over the coming weekend during which markets, malls, restaurants and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will continue to operate. The curbs are coming at a time when the country is in Lockdown-2 phase with most activities, excluding educational institutes, religious gatherings, bars etc, have been permitted.
