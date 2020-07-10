Global  

Akhilesh Yadav questions Vikas Dubey's encounter

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday raised questions on gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter killing after an accident, saying the car did not topple but it was an effort to save the government from toppling if facts came to light. Actually, the car did not topple. It is an effort to save the government which would have toppled if facts came to light)," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said

Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said 02:05

 Gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest has led to a political war in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the government whether it was an arrest or surrender. He went to demand that the gangster's call detail records be made public so that those connected to him could be exposed....

