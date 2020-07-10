Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Friday, 10 July 2020 () "An Army man, Havildar Sambur Gurung, sustained critical injuries in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along the line of control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir today. He later succumbed to his injuries," Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO defence, said.
A woman was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Lanjote village in Poonch on July 7 after heavy selling by Pakistan. Another person has also been seriously injured in the incident. The injured person has been shifted in Government Medical College, Rajouri and is undergoing treatment. Further details are...
National Equality Party JKGBL, Chairman Sajjad Raja while speaking at UNHRC's 44th session on July 09 said that the extrajudicial killings taking place in Pakistan occupied so called 'Azad' Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are not acceptable. He said, "The citizens of Azad Kashmir stand before you today, seeking intervention on the repression and extra judicial killings of our people - 'AZAD' means 'free', but this is a false label that has been attached to our people to hide the truth in a disgusting way. In fact, any dissent towards Pakistan is mercilessly crushed through lent officers, army atrocities and the ISI. Today even the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir is agitating against the Pakistani bullying for forcing constitutional changes through the 14th amendment in Act 74 down our throats in the name of Islam and brotherhood."
On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that legal options are being assessed. He said, "We had pointed out how Pakistan's claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to initiate a review petition, is a continuation of the farce playing out for the last 4 years. We are assessing our legal options and we remain committed to the protect life of our Indian nationals." Further on being asked "where does India stand on opening of Kartarpur Corridor, now that Pakistan has opened it unilaterally and does India feel that Pakistan could use it for Khalistani terror in India", MEA said, "We have an agreement on Kartarpur Sahib and we are currently consulting various stakeholders in this regard."
Baloch political and human rights activists gathered in Toronto on Sunday to protest against Pakistan and China for gross human rights violations in Balochistan. The protest was held under the aegis of Bramsh Solidarity Committee to express anger at the murders of women and children in Balochistan. The protesters condemned the senseless murders of two Baloch women by the Pakistan Army death squads in which a 4-year-old girl, Bramsh was wounded by a stray bullet. The protesters held placards demanding: Justice for Bramsh, Justice for Maliknaz and Kulsoom, Baloch Lives Matter, Dismantle Pak Army Death Squads in Balochistan, No to Chinese CPEC in Balochistan and China Hands-off Gwadar Port Balochistan. Zafar Baloch, a Baloch Human Rights Activist based in Canada said, "Baloch people are fighting against the Pakistan Army and against the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and in which the decisions are made in Islamabad and GHQ, Rawalpindi where the army headquarters are, and also by Communist Party of China. They are equally criminal partners in Pakistan's slaughter and atrocities taken place in Balochistan". Karima Baloch, Ex-chairperson of Baloch Students Organisation (Azad), who is living in exile in Canada said, "Pakistan is the main perpetrator behind all thefts and killings. The army, who is running death squads and also the Frontier Corps (FC) and Anti-Terrorism Squad, is behind the killings and human rights violations in Balochistan". Protesters also expressed their anger at the Chinese CPEC projects and control over the sea port of Gwadar that has become the major reason for the China-backed Pakistani military operations in Balochistan resulting in the death of thousands of Baloch civilians.
A Pashtun activist has accused Pakistan army for human rights violations in the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan. Arbab Sohrab Saadat Jabarkhail, who hails from Peshawar and is now living in London, told ANI that their lives have been destroyed. The plight of Pashtuns of Pakistan runs deep and is rooted in a series of unfortunate historical events that has led to systematic discrimination of their ethnic group. Discrimination along with violent oppressions has severed the condition of Pashtuns who are helplessly fighting for their rights for a couple of decades. They are targeted by the Pakistan Army in the name of counter-terrorism operations against the Taliban and have sustained irreparable damages for none of their mistakes. Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, a movement for the rights of Pashtuns demands a truth and reconciliation commission to address claims of extrajudicial killings and missing persons. The movement also claims that the military supported Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists, and its leaders are being allowed to return to the tribal areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan in a secret deal with the military and the Pakistan Inter Services Intelligence. In-spite of horrific methods of repressions being used for Pasthun movement, PTM activists say they have nothing more to lose and will continue to protest. On May 1, Sardar Muhammed Arif Wazir, a Pashtun political leader, was shot dead outside his house in South Waziristan. The news of his death triggered an outpouring of grief and anger among the Pashtun in the North-West Frontier areas of Pakistan. Though the identity of Wazir's killers is not known, the PTM and its supporters blame the Pakistan Army and the ISI. Mohsin Dawar, a prominent leader of the PTM, and a member of Pakistan's Parliament, tweeted upon Wazir's death that "Arif Wazir was murdered by 'good terrorists'. Our struggle against their masters will continue." The hashtag #StateKilledArifWazir began trending on social media soon after.
The process for 'One Nation, One Ration Card' system has began in JandK's Rajouri district. Consumer Affairs and Public Distributor Department (CAPD) of Rajouri is working in this direction at blocks and panchayat levels. They are linking Aadhaar cards of people with ration card in Kotranka village of Rajouri district. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' will help those labourers who migrate to other places in search of employment. This system will enable migrant workers and their family members to avail food grains from any fair price shops in the country.
Construction of road is underway in far flung hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri under 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana' (PMGSY). This has provided jobs to thousands of labourers living is Rajouri District's villages. Migrant labourers who had to go to the cities and towns for work, under PMGSY are getting work at their door steps.
Funeral of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Wasim Bari was performed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. His funeral was held along with his father and brother on July 09. All three were killed by terrorists on July 08.
Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on July 09 said the killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari by terrorists a day earlier seems like a pre-planned attack since he had adequate security. "He had adequate security, but there was negligence on part of on-duty personnel. All 10 personnel on duty suspended. Probe is on. After analysis of CCTV footage, it seems like a pre-planned attack," said Kumar. Along with Wasim, who was the former district president of BJP, his father and brother were also killed by terrorists in Bandipora on July 08.
"An Army man, Havildar Sambur Gurung, sustained critical injuries in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along the line of control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri...