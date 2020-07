‘Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado’ review: Bringing a myth to life Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The documentary puts the spotlight on celebrity astrologer Walter Mercado; his rise and fall, and his disappearance from the public eye following a lawsuit in 2006 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mucho Mucho Amor The Legend of Walter Mercado Documentary Movie



Mucho Mucho Amor The Legend of Walter Mercado Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Every day for decades, Walter Mercado -- the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer -- mesmerized 120 million.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:05 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this