10-day complete lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13 as COVID-19 cases rise

DNA Friday, 10 July 2020
Only shops related to essential services like dairy, medical stores and hospitals will remain open, Pune Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.
Flights from Delhi, 5 other cities can’t land in Kolkata

 The civil aviation ministry has announced suspension of flights to Kolkata from six cities with a high incidence of Covid-19, including Delhi and Mumbai, with..
COVID-19: This Pune man gets mask made of gold worth around 3 lakh [Video]

COVID-19: This Pune man gets mask made of gold worth around 3 lakh

Meet a man from Pune who owns a mask made of pure gold. Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakhs. Kurade said, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective."

Gold standard of protection: Pune man gets mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh

 The face mask is made of gold and costs Rs 2.89 lakh.
Watch: Mob stages protest at Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad containment zone, FIR registered [Video]

Watch: Mob stages protest at Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad containment zone, FIR registered

FIR registered against unknown people in connection with a violent protest staged by locals at a containment zone in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune. The protestors were demanding removal of lockdown restrictions. They alleged that they were not getting adequate supply of essential items due to lockdown.

