10-day complete lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13 as COVID-19 cases rise
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Only shops related to essential services like dairy, medical stores and hospitals will remain open, Pune Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.
