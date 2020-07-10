10-day complete lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13 as COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19: This Pune man gets mask made of gold worth around 3 lakh



Meet a man from Pune who owns a mask made of pure gold. Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakhs. Kurade said, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective."

