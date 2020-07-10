|
Woman wanted in gold smuggling case booked under UAPA: NIA to Kerala HC
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
A former woman employee of the UAE consulate, key suspect in the gold smuggling bid through diplomatic baggage, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed the Kerala High Court.
