|
Unfair to conduct exams during COVID-19 pandemic: Rahul Gandhi launches #SpeakUpForStudents campaign
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The Congress launched #SpeakUpForStudents campaign after UGC issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal semesters and final year exams by universities and educational institutions.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Rahul seeks cancellation of varsity exams, says promote students on past performanceCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded cancellation of university exams and urged the UGC to promote students on the basis of past performance during..
IndiaTimes
Is this the India of our dreams: Rahul Gandhi on sexual exploitation of girls in UP's ChitrakootCongress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's..
IndiaTimes
Sonia, Rahul myopic on private investment in Railways, Congress directionless: Piyush GoyalUnion Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday condemned the "myopic thinking" of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi for their criticism of..
IndiaTimes
Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi after probe into trustsHours after the government initiated a probe into the funding of three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Congress..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this