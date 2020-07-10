Global  
 

Unfair to conduct exams during COVID-19 pandemic: Rahul Gandhi launches #SpeakUpForStudents campaign

DNA Friday, 10 July 2020
The Congress launched #SpeakUpForStudents campaign after UGC issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal semesters and final year exams by universities and educational institutions.
