Maharashtra Board Class 10th, Class 12th Results: MSBSHSE likely to declare result of HSC exams 2020 next week

DNA Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Maharashtra HSC 2020 results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020.
