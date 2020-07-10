Global  
 

10-day Pune lockdown from July 13 in two phases: Here is what will be allowed in each phase

DNA Friday, 10 July 2020
10-day complete lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune will be imposed in two phases, a senior official said. Here is what will be allowed in each phase.
Pune Pune Metropolis in Maharashtra, India

10-day complete lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13 as COVID-19 cases rise

 Only shops related to essential services like dairy, medical stores and hospitals will remain open, Pune Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said.
DNA

Pimpri-Chinchwad Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Pune District, Maharashtra, India

