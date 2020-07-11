Study links abnormally high blood sugar to higher risk of death in Covid-19 patients not diagnosed with diabetes

Trump Considers Banning TikTok



On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports that Coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan. Trump's rationale was somewhat different from the reason given by Pompeo. Pompeo said the US was worried TikTok could be a national-security risk.

