Study links abnormally high blood sugar to higher risk of death in Covid-19 patients not diagnosed with diabetes

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
A new research from Wuhan, China shows that in Covid-19 patients, but without a previous diagnosis of diabetes, abnormally high blood sugar is associated with more than double the risk of death and also an increased risk of severe complications.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Study links increase in delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke to COVID-19

Study links increase in delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke to COVID-19 01:01

 Neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium (abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption), brain inflammation, stroke, and nerve damage, a new study has revealed. The study led by the research team at University College London (UCL) and University...

