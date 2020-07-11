Study links abnormally high blood sugar to higher risk of death in Covid-19 patients not diagnosed with diabetes
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () A new research from Wuhan, China shows that in Covid-19 patients, but without a previous diagnosis of diabetes, abnormally high blood sugar is associated with more than double the risk of death and also an increased risk of severe complications.
Neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium (abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption), brain inflammation, stroke, and nerve damage, a new study has revealed. The study led by the research team at University College London (UCL) and University...
On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports that Coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan. Trump's rationale was somewhat different from the reason given by Pompeo. Pompeo said the US was worried TikTok could be a national-security risk.
Organizers of the event have suggested the comedian disguised himself as a lead singer who encouraged the crowd to sing along to lyrics such as "Obama what we gotta do, inject him with the Wuhan flu" and "Corona is a liberal hoax."
